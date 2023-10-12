Tempe considers raising minimum age to buy tobacco to 21

The city of Tempe could raise the minimum age to buy tobacco from 18 to 21.

On Thursday night, the city is holding the first of two public hearings on a proposal to raise the minimum age.

If passed, businesses that break the law could have to pay a fine up to $1,000 and lose their license.

Thursday's hearing is during the city council meeting, which starts at 6 p.m. at Tempe City Hall.

The second meeting is on October 26th, followed by a vote.





