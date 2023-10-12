Expand / Collapse search

Tempe considers raising minimum age to buy tobacco to 21

Tempe
On Thursday night, the city of Tempe is holding the first of two public hearings over a proposal to raise the minimum age to buy tobacco.

TEMPE, Ariz. - The city of Tempe could raise the minimum age to buy tobacco from 18 to 21.

On Thursday night, the city is holding the first of two public hearings on a proposal to raise the minimum age.

If passed, businesses that break the law could have to pay a fine up to $1,000 and lose their license. 

Thursday's hearing is during the city council meeting, which starts at 6 p.m. at Tempe City Hall. 

The second meeting is on October 26th, followed by a vote.



 