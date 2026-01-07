Tempe considers speed limits, age restrictions for e-scooters and e-bikes

The Brief Tempe is drafting strict new rules for e-scooters and e-bikes to reduce crashes, joining similar safety efforts in Scottsdale, Mesa, Gilbert, and Glendale. Proposed regulations include a minimum age of 16, mandatory speedometers, and speed limits capped at 28 mph on streets and 20 mph on paths. While city leaders aim to increase accountability for scooter companies, it is not yet confirmed when these specific ordinances will be officially voted into law.



Tempe is taking on e-scooters and bikes, joining four other Valley-area cities that want to lower the number of crashes and injuries caused by speeding drivers.

Scottsdale, Mesa, Gilbert, and Glendale already have rules on the books, and on Jan. 7, Tempe discussed how to craft even tougher ordinances.

Local perspective:

Idle e-scooters and e-bikes can be found on nearly every corner of downtown Tempe, coming from a variety of companies in all different colors that blur together when they whiz past.

"I would throw one in the dumpster the next day. It was too heavy for me to pick up. And I think we should tax them out of existence," one resident said.

What they're saying:

At a Tempe safety meeting, Councilmember Jennifer Adams heard the feedback and took in the data around the vehicles.

"We have 388 serious physical injury collisions or fatal collisions," it was noted during the meeting.

Adams wants city ordinances to regulate the scooters, similar to those in Mesa, Glendale, and Gilbert.

"Gilbert is using drones. So I do think we have drones in our city, so that would be a good way to cite them," said Tempe City Councilmember Jennifer Adams.

Why you should care:

Speeding drivers would be cited and even sent to driving school.

Tempe is considering forcing the scooters to have speedometers. Drivers could only go a max of 28 miles per hour on the streets and 20 miles per hour on paths, and they would have to be over 16 years old.

"Obviously we have been getting some complaints from citizens as far as people driving these recklessly," said Det. Brian Draper of the Glendale Police Department.

Big picture view:

A new ordinance goes into effect in Glendale on Friday, which also creates age restrictions and speed limits. Mesa is looking to tighten its rules even more, bringing the speeds down to five and 15 miles per hour in some places. Meanwhile, Gilbert is preparing to update its ordinance this year, and two bills are being proposed to regulate the vehicles in the state Senate.

When asked if the vehicles go too fast, one person said, "No, I don’t think so. They go at the perfect pace."

Another resident disagreed, saying, "They go so fast. It can be frightening sometimes. And my dogs are scared."

By the numbers:

Over the past four years, Tempe recorded more than 1,100 EMS incidents due to e-scooters, including more than 300 injuries and 32 incidents of altered level of consciousness.

"Tempe has a vibrant downtown and we’re very excited to get a little bit more order here," Adams said.

What's next:

The other goal is to hold these various companies accountable and make sure scooters that are piling up on the sidewalks are picked up swiftly.