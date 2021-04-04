Ignite the Night: Tempe Diablos to raise money for local nonprofits through virtual fundraiser

Expand / Collapse search
Tempe
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - The Tempe Diablos are preparing for their big annual Ignite the Night fundraiser, which is going virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic -- and organizers say it's more important than ever.

The organization would typically put on a big party and raise thousands of dollars through raffles and auctions.

"The Tempe Diablos have been around for 50 years, we're a volunteer organization. We all donate our time and talents to raise money to invest back into the community of Tempe," said Bill Ottinger.

"The money comes to Tempe Diablo Charities, and that money is reinvested into the community and it's distributed through our grant program," said Arnold Mejia. "And different charity and nonprofit groups that serve the community can apply to win that grant."

They have all kinds of items up for grabs. The money goes to help organizations that could use a little extra help, especially this year.

"Because the Tempe Diablos raise our money from scratch, this is the difference maker in being able to raise enough money to give substantive grants and continue to fund our scholarships to students."

"Right now's the time to give.. the needs never been greater."

So mark your calendars. The online fundraiser begins April 24 at 5 p.m.

Visit their website: https://www.ignitethenight.org

