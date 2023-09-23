Tempe man accused of sexual assault, stalking; "poses a substantial threat to the community," says judge

A Tempe man made an appearance in court for multiple sex assault charges on Sept. 22. Police say Alex Bangash used a GPS device to track at least one of his victims.

Bangash, 22, was arrested after four women told police he strangled and sexually assaulted them.

Bangash is also accused of saying he would kill the women. He was charged with 14 felonies, including four counts of sex assault.

According to court documents, one victim told police Bangash had placed a GPS tracker in her backpack.

In court Friday, the judge explained why Bangash was denied bail.

"The court has deemed the defendant non-bondable, he is a danger to other persons and the community. The court has received victim impact statements... the proof and evidences and presumption is great that the defendant committed... clear and convincing evidence that the defendant poses a substantial threat to the community."

Bangash is set to appear in court within seven days for a bond eligibility hearing.