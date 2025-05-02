Tempe mom found guilty of killing her kids to be sentenced

The Brief Yui Inoue will be sentenced for murdering her two children nearly four years ago in Tempe. Inoue was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder in February. On May 15, 2021, Inoue's 9-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son were found dead at an apartment near Mill and Southern Avenues.



A Valley woman who murdered her two children at an apartment nearly four years ago is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday.

Last February, Yui Inoue was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of her 9-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son.

Police say on May 15, 2021, Inoue flagged down an officer at a police station, and officers later went to her apartment in the area of Mill and Southern Avenues to investigate.

"Officers went to her apartment and found a 9-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy dead with "obvious signs of physical trauma," Tempe Police spokesperson Sgt. Steven Carbajal said, at the time of the incident.

Law enforcement discovered a large amount of blood on the floor, with the two children covered by a blanket. Officials say there were "significant injuries" to their bodies, including lacerations, cuts and amputations "consistent with a violent attack and defensive wounds."

At the time, police said the scene was "very traumatic" for officers to walk into.

"There is something elevated about that when it’s a 9-year-old and a 7-year-old. This should have never happened," Carbajal said at the time.

In court, prosecutors said "the medical examiner determined the cause of death for each was sharp force and chopping injuries." They also alleged that Inoue was motivated by anger.

At the time of the murders, the kids' father told police he and Inoue had been arguing about finances, and she wanted to return to Japan. He claimed he left their apartment after she threatened to stab him.

