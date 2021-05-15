Two kids found dead with 'obvious signs of physical trauma' in Tempe apartment; mother arrested

A 9-year-old girl and 7-year-old boy have been found dead after a woman told a Tempe police officer she was hearing voices telling her to kill her kids, officials said Saturday morning.

Police say the woman had flagged down the officer at a police station on Apache and McClintock Drive, and officers later went to her apartment near Mill and Southern to investigate.

"Officers went to her apartment and found a 9-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy dead with "obvious signs of physical trauma," Tempe Police spokesman Sgt. Steven Carbajal said.

The mother who flagged down a Tempe officer about 7 a.m. near a police station has been detained, and detectives are interviewing her.

"Very traumatic for our officers to walk into. We’re trained to see these things," said Carbajal. "There is something elevated about that when it’s a 9-year-old and a 7-year-old. This should have never happened."

Police said they had been called to the same apartment earlier Saturday morning because of a domestic dispute involving a husband and wife. Carbajal said the couple was separated, and no one was arrested. The children were safe in bed at the time, and there was no apparent reason to call child welfare authorities.

"It didn’t seem like there was an immediate threat to the children," he said. "Parents, couples, argue and they have disagreements, and they have issues that come up" that often don’t require that type of intervention.

In a statement released on the night of May 15, Tempe Police officials identified the suspect as 40-year-old Yui Inoue, who is the mother of the children. She has been arrested and accused of two counts of first-degree murder.

Carbajal called it a "tragic incident."

"It’s just so unfortunate that a 9- and 7 year old that rely on their parents, especially their mother, to really care after them could have been involved in something this tragic," Carbajal said in an interview.

The officers who found the children were also receiving counseling.

"A lot of the officers on that call have children, and even the ones that don’t, we see a lot of tragedy over the course of our career. But you can’t prepare yourself for something like that," Carbajal said. "The aftermath is really one of the hardest things to deal with."

The officers who discovered the dead children were not the same ones who were at the apartment just after midnight on the domestic dispute call. The father was not at the apartment when officers returned to find the children.

Meanwhile, neighbors say it's not uncommon to see police in the apartment complex, but it was still shocking to learn about what happened.

"I don't understand. This is not right. These are children! Little kids!" said Julia Forshee.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: