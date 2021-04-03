Tempe PD: Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run near Baseline and Mill, suspected driver arrested

Tempe Police have arrested a driver after a bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash near Baseline and Mill on April 2, officials say.

A 41-year-old woman was crossing Baseline Road when a truck making a left turn hit her and fled.

The truck, allegedly driven by 40-year-old Raul Portillo, was pulling a trailer at the time and may have dragged the woman several hundred feet during the crash.

Tempe police said they visited Portillo's home at 1 AM on Saturday morning and obtained information that suggested that he was involved in a collision.

Raul Portillo (Tempe Police)

He also reportedly admitted to drinking alcohol before police arrived and showed signs of being impaired.

Advertisement

Portillo was booked into Tempe City Jail and faces charges of second-degree murder and being involved in a hit-and-run resulting in death.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX 10 NEWS APP

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: