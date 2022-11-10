Tempe Police recover 160K fentanyl pills, guns, and cash during investigation

Police say several guns and numerous drugs are off the street following a recent investigation in Tempe.

Few details have been released on the investigation, but Tempe Police tweeted on Nov. 10 that 160,000 fentanyl pills, 10,000 pills of Xanax, 20 pounds of methamphetamine, 2 pounds of heroin, 2 pounds of fentanyl powder, seven handguns, and $16,000 in cash were recovered.

