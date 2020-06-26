Tempe police search for woman accused of pulling gun on victim over parking space

People in Tempe are calling for the arrest of a woman accused of pointing a gun at another woman during an argument at Tempe Marketplace near McClintock Drive and Rio Salado Parkway on June 19.

Tempe Police say they are still trying to identify the suspect who pulled into a parking space and nearly hit the victim, Roicia Banks, who was standing outside her car.

The suspect then circled back around and both women began arguing. That's when the suspect allegedly pulled out a gun.

Banks says a man stepped in front of the gun, shielding her from the suspect, who then drove off from the scene.

"According to the victim and witnesses on scene, the female suspect, exchanged words with the victim while presenting and pointing a gun at the victim from inside her vehicle. Witnesses stated they attempted to intervene when the suspect then fled the area," said Detective Natalie Barela.

Activists want surveillance video from nearby stores to be released.

"Today, the demand is release the video, or else. And if you do not, I am calling for a boycott of Tempe Marketplace. If you do not release the video, we are calling for a boycott of Tempe Marketplace. Your businesses will suffer and you will see how serious this issue is because Black lives do matter," stated Warren Stewart, Jr.

"Detectives canvassed the area for surveillance footage and are currently reviewing video from the interior of the Barnes and Noble Bookstore. Furthermore, initial review by Barnes and Noble and Tempe detectives confirmed the surveillance video does not capture the exterior of the business," added Barela.

"If I was a white woman, we know it'd be case closed. So all I really have to say is I want my right to demand justice as any other person should," said Banks.

"These violent encounters are traumatic, and the Tempe Police Department is committed to bringing justice to the victim and citizens of Tempe. While this remains and an ongoing investigation, anyone with any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Tempe Police Department at (480) 350-8311," said Barela.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.