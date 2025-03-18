Expand / Collapse search

Tempe shooting leaves 2 injured; latest on Aaron Gunches' execution | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  March 18, 2025 6:49pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - From an incident in the East Valley that left two people shot to the latest on Aaron Gunches ahead of his execution, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, March 18, 2025.

1. Shooting suspect flees from Valley freeway to nearby hotel

Featured

Shooting suspect in Tempe flees from freeway to nearby hotel, police investigating
article

Shooting suspect in Tempe flees from freeway to nearby hotel, police investigating

The incident, which ended at the Tempe Buttes Resort, left at least two people injured.

2. Scott Peterson allegedly attacked in prison

Featured

Scott Peterson allegedly attacked in California prison by fellow murderer: "God's plan"
article

Scott Peterson allegedly attacked in California prison by fellow murderer: "God's plan"

Convicted killer Scott Peterson was attacked by a fellow inmate at the California prison where he is incarcerated for killing his wife and unborn son.

3. Vigil to be held for Aaron Gunches ahead of his execution

Featured

Aaron Gunches: Vigil to be held for death row inmate night before execution
article

Aaron Gunches: Vigil to be held for death row inmate night before execution

On the night before Arizona inmate Aaron Gunches is set to be executed by lethal injection, the Diocese of Phoenix is holding a candlelight vigil.

4. Who is Aaron Gunches?

Featured

Aaron Gunches: Here's what to know about the man who is set to be executed for murder
article

Aaron Gunches: Here's what to know about the man who is set to be executed for murder

For the first time in almost three years, Arizona will carry out an execution. Here's what to know about the inmate who is about to be put to death, in addition to the death penalty system in Arizona.

5. Update on missing college student in the Caribbean

Featured

Sudiksha Konanki's parents say no evidence of foul play in daughter's disappearance
article

Sudiksha Konanki's parents say no evidence of foul play in daughter's disappearance

The parents of an American college student who went missing at a Dominican Republic resort say authorities have found no evidence of foul play in their daughter's disappearance, accepting she likely drowned, in a letter to Dominican officials.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Featured

Arizona weather forecast: Cooler and windy on Tuesday in Phoenix
article

Arizona weather forecast: Cooler and windy on Tuesday in Phoenix

Cooler temps expected today in the Valley with a high in the low 70s.

Nightly RoundupPhoenixNewsAlerts