Tempe shooting leaves 2 injured; latest on Aaron Gunches' execution | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - From an incident in the East Valley that left two people shot to the latest on Aaron Gunches ahead of his execution, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, March 18, 2025.
1. Shooting suspect flees from Valley freeway to nearby hotel
Featured
The incident, which ended at the Tempe Buttes Resort, left at least two people injured.
2. Scott Peterson allegedly attacked in prison
Featured
Convicted killer Scott Peterson was attacked by a fellow inmate at the California prison where he is incarcerated for killing his wife and unborn son.
3. Vigil to be held for Aaron Gunches ahead of his execution
Featured
On the night before Arizona inmate Aaron Gunches is set to be executed by lethal injection, the Diocese of Phoenix is holding a candlelight vigil.
4. Who is Aaron Gunches?
Featured
For the first time in almost three years, Arizona will carry out an execution. Here's what to know about the inmate who is about to be put to death, in addition to the death penalty system in Arizona.
5. Update on missing college student in the Caribbean
Featured
The parents of an American college student who went missing at a Dominican Republic resort say authorities have found no evidence of foul play in their daughter's disappearance, accepting she likely drowned, in a letter to Dominican officials.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
Featured
Cooler temps expected today in the Valley with a high in the low 70s.