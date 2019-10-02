Tempe Union High School District Board votes to fire coach accused of leaking game plans to opposing teams

Officials with the Tempe Union High School District announced late Wednesday afternoon its governing board has voted to fire Justin Hager, a former Mountain Pointe High School coach accused of leaking game plans to opposing teams.

According to a statement, the vote happened on Wednesday, and the decision was unanimous. Hager had tendered his resignation earlier, but the governing board opted to begin termination proceedings instead.

Hager, according to the statement, was accused by the governing board of unprofessional conduct and improperly using district technology. Hager, who was Mountain Pointe High School's girls varsity basketball head coach and an assistant football coach, was caught sending hundreds of secret emails to opponents that featured game plans and diagrammed plays from a now-closed Yahoo account.

Justin Hager (Photo Courtesy: Tempe Union High School District)

Administrators found out about Hager's actions when a Nevada coach disclosed it in the handshake line after the first game of the football season. District officials then alerted the AIA.

Tempe Union High School District officials say Tempe Police was not involved in the investigation, as the school district has found no criminal activity that is tied to the evidence they have obtained.

Hager, according to the statement, has 10 days to respond to request a hearing. His employment with Tempe Union High School District is set to end on the 10th day of the time period.