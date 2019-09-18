Tempe Union votes not to accept disgraced Ahwatukee high school sports coach's resignation

article

FOX 10 has learned that the Governing Board of the Tempe Union High School District has voted to not accept the resignation of a sports coach who was accused of sharing privileged team information with opposing teams.

The coach, identified as Justin Hager, is accused of tipping off opposing teams, sharing all kinds of information that would give them the upper hand. Hager, who was Mountain Pointe High School's girls varsity basketball head coach and an assistant football coach, was caught sending hundreds of secret emails to opponents that featured game plans and diagrammed plays from a now-closed Yahoo account.

Hager has resigned from his positions, according to Tempe Union High School District officials, and on Wednesday, when the issue of Hager's resignation became a topic of discussion during a Governing Board meeting, school district officials told FOX 10 that the Board has voted to not accept Hager's resignation, and will move forward with a disciplinary process so that Hager can be fired instead.

Mountain Pointe High School is one of two public high schools located in Ahwatukee, a southern suburb of Phoenix that is located to the west of Tempe and Chandler, across the I-10. Tempe Union High School District officials say Tempe Police was not involved in the investigation, as the school district has found no criminal activity that is tied to the evidence they have obtained.