Texas hiker dies in Grand Canyon

A Texas man died last weekend while hiking in the Grand Canyon.

On June 29 at 7 p.m., Grand Canyon officials say they received a report of a semi-conscious hiker on the River Trail, which is approximately halfway between the Silver Bridge and Black Bridge near Phantom Ranch.

The hiker became unresponsive and witnesses at the scene began CPR as paramedics responded.

"All attempts by bystanders and NPS personnel to resuscitate the individual were unsuccessful," NPS said.

The hiker was identified as 69-year-old Scott Sims of Austin, Texas. Officials say he was hiking along the South Kaibab Trail and was trying to reach Phantom Ranch for an overnight stay.

"In the summer, temperatures on exposed parts of the trail can reach over 120°F (49 °C) in the shade," NPS said. "Park rangers strongly advise not hiking in the inner canyon during the heat of the day between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Be aware that efforts to assist hikers may be delayed during the summer months due to limited staff, the number of rescue calls, employee safety requirements, and limited helicopter flying capability during periods of extreme heat or inclement weather."

The hiker's death will be investigated by NPS and the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

Map of area where the hiker was found