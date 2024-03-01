Texas wildfire: Crews make progress containing largest fire in state history

Fire crews are making progress containing the Smokehouse Creek fire burning in the Texas Panhandle.

The fire in Hutchinson County has burned 1,078,086 acres in Texas and Oklahoma, making it the largest in the history of the state.

The Smokehouse Creek fire, one of several in the Texas Panhandle, is now 15 percent contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. On Thursday, the fire was just 3 percent contained.

Crews were helped by snow and rain in the Panhandle on Thursday. The Texas A&M Forest Service says there was no fire growth on Thursday, but warm weather and wind will return this weekend.

The weekend forecast and "sheer size and scope" of the blaze are the biggest challenges for firefighters, said Nim Kidd, chief of the Texas Division of Emergency Management.

"I don’t want the community there to feel a false sense of security that all these fires will not grow anymore," Kidd said. "This is still a very dynamic situation."

At least two people have died from the fire, 83-year-old Joyce Blankenship and Cindy Owens.

Blankenship was found dead inside her house in Stinnett. Owens was killed when she tried to drive her truck through the fire.

The fire has also destroyed at least 20 buildings in Hutchinson County.

Drone video of Stinnett showed several charred homes and areas in and around the town.

Previously, the largest fire in recorded state history was the 2006 East Amarillo Complex fire, which burned about 1,400 square miles and resulted in 13 deaths.

In addition to the Smokehouse Creek fire, the Grape Vine Creek Fire in Gray County has burned an estimated 30,000 acres and is 60 percent contained, the Windy Deuce Fire in Moore County has burned 142,000 acres and is 30 percent contained and the Magenta Fire in Oldham County has burned 2,500 acres and is 65 percent contained.

You can look at an interactive map of the wildfires from the Texas A&M Forest Service here.

President Joe Biden, who was in Texas on Thursday to visit the U.S.-Mexico border, said he directed federal officials to do "everything possible" to assist fire-affected communities, including sending firefighters and equipment. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has guaranteed Texas and Oklahoma will be reimbursed for their emergency costs, the president said.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott in Eagle Pass, Texas on Thursday, Feb. 29,2024.

Governor Greg Abbott is expected to visit the Panhandle on Friday to give an update on the wildfires at 12:30 central time.

The governor granted temporary waivers for several state agencies on Thursday to help remove barriers in response to the fires.

He has also issued a disaster declaration for 60 counties.

The Smokehouse Creek fire in Hutchinson County is now the largest fire in Texas history, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

Smokehouse Creek (2024) - 1,078,086 acres East Amarillo Complex (2006) - 907,245 acres Big Country (1998), 366,000 acres Perryton (2017), 318,156 acres Rockhouse Fire (2011) 314,444 acres

The Associated Press contributed to this report.