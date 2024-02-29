Texas Panhandle wildfire turns deadly, now the largest in state history

The Smokehouse Creek fire, one of several burning in the Texas Panhandle, is now the largest in the history of the state.

The Texas A&M Forest Service says the fire in Hutchinson County has burned 1,075,000 acres in Texas and Oklahoma and is currently 3 percent contained. 1,050,000 acres of that was in Texas.

The Forest Service says the Smokehouse Creek fire has now burned into the 687 Reamer fire which is also burning in the area.

An 83-year-old woman was found dead in Stinnett, 70 miles northeast of Amarillo.

The Grape Vine Creek Fire in Gray County is at 30,000 acres and 60% contained, the Windy Deuce Fire in Moore County at 142,000 acres and 30% contained and the Magenta Fire in Oldham County at 2,500 acres and 65% contained, according to the Forest Service.

Authorities have not said what they believe started the fires, but they have been fueled by unseasonable warmth and high winds.

There is some rain and wintry mix expected in the Panhandle on Thursday, but it will be short-lived. Warm, dry and breezy conditions will return in time for the weekend.

Several North Texas fire departments have sent crews to assist with the wildfires.

Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for 60 counties. On Wednesday, he directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to deploy additional resources to the area.

The Texas Interstate Fire Mutual Aid System was activated and several firefighters from North Texas have been called into action to help with the efforts.

You can look at an interactive map of the wildfires from the Texas A&M Forest Service here.

Largest Fire in Texas History

The Smokehouse Creek fire in Hutchinson County is now the largest fire in Texas history, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

Smokehouse Creek (2024) - 1,050,000 acres East Amarillo Complex (2006) - 907,245 acres Big Country (1998), 366,000 acres Perryton (2017), 318,156 acres Rockhouse Fire (2011) 314,444 acres

Fire crews are hopeful that the weather can help them make progress against the wildfires in the Texas Panhandle.

Rain and a wintry mix is expected in the Panhandle on Thursday, but dry and windy temperatures are expected to return by the weekend.