Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 2:38 PM MST until SAT 6:00 PM MST, La Paz County
12
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SAT 2:32 PM MST until SAT 3:15 PM MST, La Paz County
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 2:51 PM MST until SAT 6:15 PM MST, La Paz County
Airport Weather Warning
until SAT 3:45 PM MST, Deer Valley
Flood Watch
until SUN 11:00 AM MST, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flood Watch
until SUN 8:00 AM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
Flood Watch
until SUN 5:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Central La Paz
Flood Watch
from SAT 8:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts
Flood Watch
from SAT 8:00 AM MST until SUN 5:00 AM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave
Special Weather Statement
until SAT 3:15 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa
Special Weather Statement
until SAT 3:00 PM MST, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River
Special Weather Statement
until SAT 3:45 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins

The Children’s Place launches sleepwear for adults

By Chris Williams
Published 
Updated 12:58PM
Consumer
FOX TV Digital Team
PJ Place sleepwear article

PJ Place sleepwear (Credit: The Children’s Place, Inc)

SECAUCUS, N.J. - The Children’s Place, the specialty retailer known for its kids’ apparel, has launched sleepwear for adults.

The company announced the formation of "PJ Place," a new sleepwear brand made for millennial and Gen Z customers. 

High-profile celebrities have campaigned for the new line including Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner, CEO of Être Girls, Illana Raia, TV personality, Tyler Cameron, The Toast podcast hosts Claudia and Jackie Oshry, TikTok stars, Rod Thill and Erika Priscilla.

RELATED: Mattel releases Tina Turner Barbie doll to celebrate singer’s hit song ‘What’s Love Got to Do With It’

"We have a leadership position in kids sleepwear and over the past few years our adult sleepwear business has grown exponentially," Jane Elfers, President and CEO, said in a news release

The PJ place includes women’s and men’s pajama sets, loungewear styles, robes, thermal sets, fashion tees, cushy slippers and socks. 

Items are available on www.pjplace.com with prices ranging from $10.95 - $69.95. 

This story was reported from Los Angeles
 