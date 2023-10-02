The latest on the Chandler animal abuse investigation: What's next for the dogs?

Monday is the last day the woman at the center of an animal abuse investigation in Chandler can file to get her dogs back.

It's unclear where April McLaughlin has been since she was released from jail last week. Police had accused her of 55 counts of animal cruelty among other charges, but those were dropped on Sept. 27.

During her initial court appearance, McLaughlin told the Chandler Municipal Court that she had changed her name to Sydney McKinley. There is also a hearing scheduled for Oct. 11 for a person by that name, but the nature of the hearing has not been confirmed by the city.

If she did not file, the Arizona Humane Society would have received custody and would have returned the animals to their previous owners.

"We are saddened by the news April McLaughlin requested a hearing in response to the 55 dogs seized from her property," said the Arizona Humane Society in a statement. "As the legal process unfolds, the dogs will remain with the Arizona Humane Society. Since we have not been granted custody of these animals, we are not allowed to return them to former rescue groups or release them from our supervision."

‘It smelled like death’

Neighbors say they saw her come to her home once last week. They are left with flies, fleas, and the horrific smell coming from her home.

"It's a smell you can't even describe," said Antonia Martinez, a neighbor. "It's not even describable. It smelled like death."

For five years, Martinez has been living next to April McLaughlin near Cooper and Pecos roads. Even with the dogs out of the one-story home and a small backyard, the smell of feces and urine is not going away.

"The doors were open for four days with a fence, and the smell was horrid coming out of there," Martinez said. "When the wind would blow, it would blow into our backyard and our front yard. So, I called to ask if someone can close the windows."

Neighbors, rescues, and dog parents all paid their respects at the home where police say the 55 dogs were found living in filth. But residents say McLaughlin destroyed the memorial.

"She was just here to get her car from what I can see," said Martinez. "She had some people with her, and she knocked over vases and flowers, took the dog pictures down, dumped over her trash cans, and she left."

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office dropped misdemeanor charges and sent it back to the police to keep investigating.

The question remains: Where is April McLaughlin? Neighbors who have been dealing with this for years want answers.

"It's horrific," said Martinez. "I don't think she should ever be able to have another animal after what she did to these animals."



















