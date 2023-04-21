'The Zone': Phoenix city officials unveil cleanup plan for homeless encampment near Downtown area

The City of Phoenix is getting ready to clean up a homeless encampment near the Downtown area that is known as "The Zone."

The plan was released on April 21, almost a month after an Arizona court ruled that the city must keep the area free of the homeless. The ruling came as a result of a lawsuit that was filed by businesses in the area.

Under the ruling, the City of Phoenix is ordered to not continue maintaining a public nuisance on the public property in the Zone, and maintain its public property in the area to a condition that is free of:

Tents and other makeshift structures in the public rights of way Biohazardous materials including human feces and urine, drug paraphernalia and other trash Individuals committing offenses against the public order

"The City shall devise and carry out as soon as is practicable a plan that achieves compliance with this Order," read a portion of the court documents.

As of now, the city has until July 10, 2023 to show evidence of the cleanup before a judge.

In addition, the city is also ordered by a judge to cease what they deemed as arbitrary enforcement of the city code against an entity known as Phoenix Kitchens over artistic sculptures that were installed next to the entity's building.

Just shy of 900 people stay at The Zone, which lies between 7th and 16th Avenues from Jefferson Street to the railroad tracks, just outside the Human Services campus.

Plan calls for "enhancing cleaning"

"The Zone" homeless encampment near Downtown Phoenix

On April 21, officials say they will begin conducting a more "enhanced cleaning" approach when it comes to The Zone.

"We help people pack up their items and move them into a safe place as we come in and clean the street," said Rachel Milne, Director of the City of Phoenix Office of Homeless Solutions. "While in that safe place, we are able to talk to them, offer them a variety of shelter options, treatment options, and then transport them immediately if they are interested."

Officials hope to put many of these homeless residents indoors, such as hotels and new shelters. Another possible option is buying a plot of land for those who want to continue to live outdoors.

There have been five cleanings since December 2022, but starting in May, people in the area who are homeless will not be allowed back.

"Previously, if folks did not accept one of our options, they would be allowed to return to that block and camp," said Milne. "However, moving forward, that will not be the case. Once we have shut down a block and offered everyone options, they won't be able to return. Our next one is scheduled for May 10, and that will be the first time that we close down a block to camping after we have cleaned it."

So far, more than 67% of those who are homeless have accepted services. The city also plans to add an extra 800 shelter beds by the end of 2024, in addition to leasing hotel spaces, identifying more land opportunities, or creating an outdoor space.

"So, an area for people that might not be ready to go inside, or if we don’t have enough indoor places to offer a place where people could remain outside could camp outside, but in a structured area with restrooms, with hand washing, with security," said Milne.

Since 2021, $140 million has been committed to address these issues, and the city has launched a new dashboard to track how these projects are funded.