There’s now a sexy Popeyes-inspired ‘sold out chicken sandwich’ costume for Halloween

We probably all saw this coming.

Yandy, a women’s online retailer that has become known for its risqué Halloween costumes, now has a “Sold Out Chicken Sandwich” costume available on its website.

The strapless velour bodysuit is a play on Popeyes' chicken sandwich that sparked a Twitter war and immediately sold out.

“Winner, winner chicken dinner...or so you thought,” the costume description reads online. “A few too many fast food lovers fantasized about this five star fried feast. Is it due to that unbelievable batter or maybe its drool-worthy bun? Either way, these seasoned breasts will be back on full display in no time.”

For just $79.95, you can be a sexy “sold out chicken sandwich” for Halloween — inspired by Popeye’s chicken sandwich that sparked a frenzy this year. (Photo credit: Yandy.com and Popeyes)

The racy chicken sandwich costume comes with a ruffled bodice with a fuzzy textured chicken patty interior, a white “sold out” stamp and matching ruffled bun arm puffs.

“Be the hottest Southern chick in town, and send your babe's taste buds turning,” the product description reads.

Popeyes, which released the sandwich at the beginning of August, features a buttermilk-battered and hand-breaded chicken filet on a toasted brioche bun, topped with pickles and either mayo or spicy Cajun spread — all for the low price of $3.99.

The sandwich created a frenzy in stores and on social media, leading to hours-long waits and supply shortages across the country.

Those who wish to dress as the sold out chicken sandwich for Halloween can do so for the listed retail price of $79.95.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.