Thief steals Christmas decoration from Gilbert family's home: 'Just bring it back'

The Brief A newly single father said one of the Christmas decorations his daughter picked out was stolen from their front yard. The father, Rob Scotford, said he was trying to give his kids a good first split Christmas when the theft happened.



It's the season of giving, but some people have a different idea.

We've all heard of porch pirates, but what about someone who steals Christmas decorations?

Rob Scotford and his family were getting in the Christmas spirit this holiday season, only for a Gilbert Grinch to steal from their front yard near Gilbert and Ray roads.

"I took my daughter to the hospital. I came back, and I was kind of groggy that night," he said. "I went to go plug in the lights and I noticed the tree was gone."

He checked his Ring camera and sure enough, a woman is seen walking up to his lit up tree decorations, unplugging an extension cord to one of the trees and walking off with it.

"It appeared to be a female based off of stature and wearing a hoodie that the internet sleuths have been great at identifying with a little butterfly on it," Scotford said.

The father of six is a newly divorced dad trying to give his kids a good first split Christmas, especially for his 8-year-old daughter who picked out the color of the tree that was stolen.

"She came over yesterday and I didn't tell her. The first thing she said is, 'Daddy, where's the tree?' Well, I showed her the video," he said.

Two days after it was stolen, two more surprise guests were caught on camera. This time, leaving a Christmas decoration: a blow up Christmas Grinch.

The Grinch is only fitting after what the Scotford family went through with their first decoration – one the father would like back.

"We're all going through hard times, I get it," Scotford said. "But really, just be respectful of other people. It really serves no purpose what you did. Just bring it back. No harm, no foul."

Anyone who recognizes the woman in the video is asked to contact Gilbert Police at 800-343-8477 or submit a tip online.