Thieves steal Phoenix couple's car and it's caught on Ring video

Two thieves were caught on camera stealing a car on Sunday morning in north Phoenix.

The theft happened at the corner of Utopia Road and 28th Street around 5 a.m. on Aug. 4.

It was broken glass on the driveway that changed everything for Lauren and Lisa. It’s the only thing left of their Kia Sportage.

Cameras surround Lauren's and Lisa’s home, but that didn’t deter these two thieves.

"This piece of glass lying here, and my mind kind of tripped. At first, I thought there was an accident," Lauren said.

But, that glass was from Lisa’s car.

"Then I realized I was standing where my wife's car was supposed to be, and then everything kind of clicked," Lauren said.

The Ring camera captures the two suspects climbing on the car and smashing the side window. When the camera light turns on, it makes the criminals shy away.

"They kind of slinked out of the shot, and then they got really low and crawled back and into the car after breaking the window," Lisa said. " In the next frame, it's gone."

The incident leaves the couple with an uphill battle.

"Well, the kids start school tomorrow morning, so we're down to one car and two kids in two different schools," Lisa said.

They say it's more than just the car being gone.

"Even if we get the car back, it's weird. Somebody else has been in it. They've gone through all of my stuff. They've touched my children's toys," Lisa said.

They feel violated and have lost their sense of safety.

"Our home is … it just feels completely unsafe to me now, knowing that, essentially, criminals are right in my driveway and there's just nothing that we're going to do to stop it," Lauren said. "It's very unnerving."

The two say this was the final nail in the coffin. They don’t feel safe in their home anymore.

Even with all the cameras, they feel there is nothing left to do but move.

If you know anything about this crime, contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

