Thousands line up for VNSA book sale at Arizona State Fairgrounds

Thousands flooded the Arizona State Fairgrounds on Saturday morning at the 66th Annual VNSA Used Book Sale.

Some who were there had one goal in mind.

"My husband is a book collector," one woman said. "He got the signed T.S. Eliot – that's what we are here for."

Others were just shopping around.

"Starship, which is signed by the author, old copy of Gone With the Wind – some of these for going on the shelf to look pretty," one man said.

You'll never know what you will find at this kind of book sale, with everything from children's books to classics, including my favorite leather-bound book Wuthering Heights. There's also my very favorite, Pride and Prejudice.

"If there's a book you're looking for, chances are we have at least one copy somewhere," said Leslie.

But getting in is no easy feat with the line stretching for miles. Because for them, it's more than just book buying – it's a tradition. And the love of reading is something they can share with family and friends.

"We meet people in line, make friends with people that we see year after year," said Shawn Uphoff.

