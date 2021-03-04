Three Glendale siblings have been missing since Oct. 4

article

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) is asking for the public's help in finding three siblings that have been missing from Glendale since Oct. 4.

Officials say Claudia Huerta, 17, Marcos Huerta, 15, and Teraji Dillard, 3, could be in either Phoenix, Arizona or Rock Hill, South Carolina.

All three children are Black and Hispanic with brown eyes, officials say. Claudia is believed to be 5'6" and 160 pounds, Marcos is 5'11" and 170 pounds, and Teraji is 3' tall and 50 pounds.

They may be with an adult man or woman, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NCMEC at 1-800-543-5678 or Glendale Police at 623-930-3000.

