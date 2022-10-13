Three Parkland shooting trial jurors voted against death penalty, foreperson says

A jury spared Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz from the death penalty Thursday for killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018, sending him to prison for the remainder of his life in a decision that left many families of the victims angered, baffled and in tears.

"This is insane. Everyone knows right? This is insane," Chen Wang, cousin of shooting victim Peter Wang, said at a news conference after the jury’s decision was read. "We need justice."

One by one, the family members of the victims walked up to the podium to give their statements after the verdict, all of them expressing shock and anger that the jury voted against the death penalty.

"I'm disgusted with those jurors, I'm disgusted with the system, that you can allow 17 dead and 17 others shot and not get the death penalty," said Dr. Ilan Alhadeff, whose 14-year-old daughter Alyssa was killed in the shooting. "What do we have the death penalty for? What is the purpose of it? You set a precedent today."

RELATED: Jury in Parkland shooting penalty trial recommends life in prison for Nikolas Cruz

He continued, "What were you thinking? This isn't about your personal beliefs. It's not about your religious values. It's about the heinous crime that was committed."

Fred Guttenberg, whose 14-year-old daughter Jaime was also one of the 17 victims murdered by Cruz, said the verdict was a setback for school safety.

"This decision today only makes it more likely that the next mass shooting will be attempted," he said.

Michael Schulman, the stepfather of teacher Scott Beigel, said the decision gives anyone a license to kill, then claim mental illness as a defense. "This animal deserves to die. He hunted all of these people," Schulman said. "He planned it for months."

As he spoke to the media, Schulman held up a laptop with an image of Cruz in the school hallway with a gun. "The last thing my son saw was the gunman aiming at him," he said.

Debra Hixon, the wife of school security guard, coach and athletic director Chris Hixon, said she was "completely devastated and shocked" by the verdict. Chris, an Iraq War veteran, was on patrol there the day Cruz opened fire on campus.

RELATED: 'Stunned, devastated': Parents of Parkland victims react to shooter's life sentence

Hixon grabbed a golf cart and went speeding toward the sound of gunfire. His first reaction was to protect students and stop the carnage. Accounts from survivors say he attempted to disarm Cruz, who was firing into defenseless crowds of students and teachers. His devotion to the students he loved cost Hixon, a father of two, his life.

"Right now, it feels like [Cruz's] life is more important than Christopher’s," Debra Hixon said. "His life meant more than the 17 that were murdered."

Linda Beigel Schulman, Michael Schulman, Patricia Padauy Oliver and Fred Guttenberg embrace as families of the victims enter the courtroom for the verdict in the penalty phase of the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz Expand

Jury foreman Benjamin Thomas told WFOR that three jurors ultimately voted for life in prison, with one of them being a "hard no" on the death penalty and another two ultimately choosing to vote against it as well.

"It didn't go the way I would've liked or the way I voted but that's how the jury system works," Thomas said. "We went through all the evidence and some of the jurors just felt that was the appropriate sentence, I didn't vote that way so I'm not happy with how it turned out, but everybody has the right to decide for themselves. It is a moral decision on their own; some of the jurors just felt that way."

He said the jurors reached their decision Wednesday, then went home to sleep on it before bringing it to the judge on Thursday morning.

RELATED: ‘You deserve the death penalty’: Florida leaders decry life in prison sentence for Nikolas Cruz

Thomas said he feels bad for the families of victims and that "it hurt" to watch the decisions being read in court. "There’s nothing we could do. It’s the way the law is. And that’s how we voted," he said.

"This has been really hard on my heart … I’d rather not see anything like this ever again."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.