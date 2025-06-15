Three people hurt in a shooting at a party in Phoenix, PD says

The Brief Three people, including a juvenile, were hurt in a shooting while at a party in Phoenix, police said. It happened near 91st Avenue and Encanto Boulevard around 2 a.m. on June 15.



Three people were injured in a shooting at a party in Phoenix early in the morning on Sunday.

What we know:

Police say it happened at a "loud party that turned into a shooting" around 2 a.m. near 91st Avenue and Encanto Boulevard on June 15.

When officers arrived, they found a juvenile girl with a gunshot wound. Her injuries aren't life-threatening.

Two men were taken to the hospital before police arrived. One has non-life-threatening injuries, while the other victim's injuries are life-threatening.

"Officers have secured the scene, and detectives will be en route to begin this extensive investigation," police said. "No one is currently detained for this incident."

What we don't know:

No names have been released in this case.

Investigators haven't said what might've motivated the shooting.

What you can do:

If you have information about what happened, you can call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.