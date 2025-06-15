Three people hurt in a shooting at a party in Phoenix, PD says
PHOENIX - Three people were injured in a shooting at a party in Phoenix early in the morning on Sunday.
What we know:
Police say it happened at a "loud party that turned into a shooting" around 2 a.m. near 91st Avenue and Encanto Boulevard on June 15.
When officers arrived, they found a juvenile girl with a gunshot wound. Her injuries aren't life-threatening.
Two men were taken to the hospital before police arrived. One has non-life-threatening injuries, while the other victim's injuries are life-threatening.
"Officers have secured the scene, and detectives will be en route to begin this extensive investigation," police said. "No one is currently detained for this incident."
What we don't know:
No names have been released in this case.
Investigators haven't said what might've motivated the shooting.
What you can do:
If you have information about what happened, you can call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.