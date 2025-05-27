Three suspects wanted in connection to Scottsdale shooting

The Brief Three people are wanted for their alleged roles in a Scottsdale shooting on May 24. The shooting happened near Scottsdale Road and Main Street. The victim was treated at the hospital and was released.



Three people are wanted in connection with a Scottsdale bus stop shooting that happened on Saturday, May 24.

What we know:

The three suspects, two males and a female, were involved in an incident with a man near Scottsdale Road and Main Street at around 7:40 p.m.

"A suspect assaulted the victim and fled out the bus door, followed by the victim. A second suspect shot the victim, and all three in the group fled the scene. The victim was treated at the hospital for a gunshot wound and was released," Scottsdale Police Sgt. Allison Sempsis said on May 27.

The police department released a photo of the three unidentified suspects, and says the male in the middle is the suspected shooter.

Photo courtesy of the Scottsdale Police Department

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call Scottsdale Police at 480-312-TIPS.

Related article