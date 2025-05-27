Three suspects wanted in connection to Scottsdale shooting
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Three people are wanted in connection with a Scottsdale bus stop shooting that happened on Saturday, May 24.
What we know:
The three suspects, two males and a female, were involved in an incident with a man near Scottsdale Road and Main Street at around 7:40 p.m.
"A suspect assaulted the victim and fled out the bus door, followed by the victim. A second suspect shot the victim, and all three in the group fled the scene. The victim was treated at the hospital for a gunshot wound and was released," Scottsdale Police Sgt. Allison Sempsis said on May 27.
The police department released a photo of the three unidentified suspects, and says the male in the middle is the suspected shooter.
Photo courtesy of the Scottsdale Police Department
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call Scottsdale Police at 480-312-TIPS.