Three suspects wanted in connection to Scottsdale shooting

Published  May 27, 2025 6:29pm MST
3 suspects sought in Scottsdale shooting

The Brief

    • Three people are wanted for their alleged roles in a Scottsdale shooting on May 24.
    • The shooting happened near Scottsdale Road and Main Street.
    • The victim was treated at the hospital and was released.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Three people are wanted in connection with a Scottsdale bus stop shooting that happened on Saturday, May 24.

What we know:

The three suspects, two males and a female, were involved in an incident with a man near Scottsdale Road and Main Street at around 7:40 p.m.

"A suspect assaulted the victim and fled out the bus door, followed by the victim. A second suspect shot the victim, and all three in the group fled the scene. The victim was treated at the hospital for a gunshot wound and was released," Scottsdale Police Sgt. Allison Sempsis said on May 27.

The police department released a photo of the three unidentified suspects, and says the male in the middle is the suspected shooter.

Photo courtesy of the Scottsdale Police Department

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call Scottsdale Police at 480-312-TIPS.

The Source

  • The Scottsdale Police Department

