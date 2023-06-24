Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Watch
from MON 11:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
3
Air Quality Alert
until MON 9:00 PM MST, Pinal County
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Titan submersible tragedy, a look at the cheapest livable home in Phoenix: this week's top stories

By Jessica Johnson
Published 
Week in Review
FOX 10 Phoenix

Body found in car on Loop 202, huge AZ drug bust | Crime Files

Our top crime stories for the week of June 19: A man accused of killing his teen stepdaughter; a deadly stabbing in Gilbert; an unlicensed sober living home at a Mesa luxury condo; a man exposing himself on US 60; and a major drug bust in Maricopa County.

From the tragic story of 5 people dying while aboard the Titan submersible to see the 1912 Titanic wreckage to a look at the cheapest (and livable) home in Phoenix, here are the week's top stories from June 17-23. 

1. A look at the cheapest, livable home for sale in Phoenix

Featured

A look at the cheapest livable home for sale in Phoenix
article

A look at the cheapest livable home for sale in Phoenix

We're taking a look at the cheapest home you can buy in Phoenix that is livable, according to a broker with Berkshire Hathaway.

2. Man falls more than 4,000 feet from Grand Canyon skywalk to his death

Featured

Man falls more than 4,000 feet from Grand Canyon skywalk to his death
article

Man falls more than 4,000 feet from Grand Canyon skywalk to his death

A 33-year-old man has died after he plummeted from the Grand Canyon's skywalk attraction, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office.

3. Six people died at Lake Mead this Father's Day weekend

Featured

Six people died at Lake Mead this Father's Day weekend
article

Six people died at Lake Mead this Father's Day weekend

Three people died in a multi-vehicle accident, two drowned, and one died by suicide, officials said.

4. Mountain lion spotted drinking from Scottsdale home's pool

Featured

Mountain lion spotted drinking from Scottsdale home's pool
article

Mountain lion spotted drinking from Scottsdale home's pool

A mountain lion was spotted in north Scottsdale drinking out of a backyard swimming pool.

5. Wild horse dies ‘instantaneously’ while mating on North Carolina beach, nonprofit says

Caroline, a 12-year-old mare, died while mating. (Credit: Corolla Wild Horse Fund)

A wild horse in North Carolina died instantaneously while mating on a North Carolina beach, a nonprofit said. The Corolla Wild Horse Fund said the 12-year-old wild mare named Caroline died.

A necropsy revealed the wild horse had broken her neck. No other injuries or abnormalities were found internally.

6. Do you think you’re rich? Here’s what Americans say

Featured

Do you think you’re rich? Here’s what Americans say
article

Do you think you’re rich? Here’s what Americans say

What do you think is the dollar amount that most Americans said it takes to be considered wealthy?

7. Las Vegas police install cameras on home that reported 'aliens': Family 'afraid for their safety'

Featured

Las Vegas police install cameras on home that reported 'aliens': Family 'afraid for their safety'
article

Las Vegas police install cameras on home that reported 'aliens': Family 'afraid for their safety'

A Las Vegas family reported a crashed UFO and told police they had seen eight- to 10-foot creatures that were '100 percent not human.'

8. Deion Sanders might have to have his left foot amputated

Featured

Deion Sanders might have to have his left foot amputated
article

Deion Sanders might have to have his left foot amputated

Sanders missed three games at Jackson State in 2021 after having two toes amputated during the season.

9. Titan submersible implosion: Underwater experts speak out on deep-sea conditions and pressure

Featured

Titan submersible implosion: Underwater experts speak out on deep-sea conditions and pressure
article

Titan submersible implosion: Underwater experts speak out on deep-sea conditions and pressure

In the aftermath of an implosion incident involving a submersible that was taking visitors down to the wreckage of the Titanic, underwater experts in the Phoenix area talk about the extreme dangers that is associated with the deep sea.

10. Body found inside vehicle on Loop 202 in Mesa

Featured

Body found inside vehicle on Loop 202 in Mesa
article

Body found inside vehicle on Loop 202 in Mesa

Authorities are investigating after a woman's body was found inside a vehicle along a freeway in Mesa.