Titan submersible tragedy, a look at the cheapest livable home in Phoenix: this week's top stories

Body found in car on Loop 202, huge AZ drug bust | Crime Files
Our top crime stories for the week of June 19: A man accused of killing his teen stepdaughter; a deadly stabbing in Gilbert; an unlicensed sober living home at a Mesa luxury condo; a man exposing himself on US 60; and a major drug bust in Maricopa County.
From the tragic story of 5 people dying while aboard the Titan submersible to see the 1912 Titanic wreckage to a look at the cheapest (and livable) home in Phoenix, here are the week's top stories from June 17-23.
1. A look at the cheapest, livable home for sale in Phoenix
Featured
We're taking a look at the cheapest home you can buy in Phoenix that is livable, according to a broker with Berkshire Hathaway.
2. Man falls more than 4,000 feet from Grand Canyon skywalk to his death
Featured
A 33-year-old man has died after he plummeted from the Grand Canyon's skywalk attraction, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office.
3. Six people died at Lake Mead this Father's Day weekend
Featured
Three people died in a multi-vehicle accident, two drowned, and one died by suicide, officials said.
4. Mountain lion spotted drinking from Scottsdale home's pool
Featured
A mountain lion was spotted in north Scottsdale drinking out of a backyard swimming pool.
Caroline, a 12-year-old mare, died while mating. (Credit: Corolla Wild Horse Fund)
A wild horse in North Carolina died instantaneously while mating on a North Carolina beach, a nonprofit said. The Corolla Wild Horse Fund said the 12-year-old wild mare named Caroline died.
A necropsy revealed the wild horse had broken her neck. No other injuries or abnormalities were found internally.
6. Do you think you’re rich? Here’s what Americans say
Featured
What do you think is the dollar amount that most Americans said it takes to be considered wealthy?
7. Las Vegas police install cameras on home that reported 'aliens': Family 'afraid for their safety'
Featured
A Las Vegas family reported a crashed UFO and told police they had seen eight- to 10-foot creatures that were '100 percent not human.'
8. Deion Sanders might have to have his left foot amputated
Featured
Sanders missed three games at Jackson State in 2021 after having two toes amputated during the season.
9. Titan submersible implosion: Underwater experts speak out on deep-sea conditions and pressure
Featured
In the aftermath of an implosion incident involving a submersible that was taking visitors down to the wreckage of the Titanic, underwater experts in the Phoenix area talk about the extreme dangers that is associated with the deep sea.
10. Body found inside vehicle on Loop 202 in Mesa
Featured
Authorities are investigating after a woman's body was found inside a vehicle along a freeway in Mesa.