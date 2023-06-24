Titan submersible tragedy, a look at the cheapest livable home in Phoenix: this week's top stories

From the tragic story of 5 people dying while aboard the Titan submersible to see the 1912 Titanic wreckage to a look at the cheapest (and livable) home in Phoenix, here are the week's top stories from June 17-23.

1. A look at the cheapest, livable home for sale in Phoenix

Featured article

2. Man falls more than 4,000 feet from Grand Canyon skywalk to his death

Featured article

3. Six people died at Lake Mead this Father's Day weekend

Featured article

4. Mountain lion spotted drinking from Scottsdale home's pool

Featured article

Caroline, a 12-year-old mare, died while mating. (Credit: Corolla Wild Horse Fund)

A wild horse in North Carolina died instantaneously while mating on a North Carolina beach, a nonprofit said. The Corolla Wild Horse Fund said the 12-year-old wild mare named Caroline died.

A necropsy revealed the wild horse had broken her neck. No other injuries or abnormalities were found internally.

6. Do you think you’re rich? Here’s what Americans say

Featured article

7. Las Vegas police install cameras on home that reported 'aliens': Family 'afraid for their safety'

Featured article

8. Deion Sanders might have to have his left foot amputated

Featured article

9. Titan submersible implosion: Underwater experts speak out on deep-sea conditions and pressure

Featured article

10. Body found inside vehicle on Loop 202 in Mesa