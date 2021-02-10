TMZ reports Bruce Springsteen busted for DWI in New Jersey

article

Bruce Springsteen is reportedly in the middle of a DWI case after he was busted in his home state, according to TMZ.

Springsteen was cited on Nov. 14 at Gateway National Recreation Area in Sandy Hook, NJ, TMZ reported.

Springsteen was allegedly cited for DWI, reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area.

He'll have a court appearance coming in the next few weeks. Springsteen hasn't released any comment regarding his charges.

Recently, Springsteen starred in a Super Bowl ad calling on Americans to "reunite" and find unity after a divisive year.

An outspoken critic of Donald Trump, Springsteen appeared in the commercial saying, "There is a chapel in Kansas standing on the exact center of the lower 48. It never closes. All are more than welcome to come meet here in the middle. It’s no secret that the middle has been a hard place to get to lately between red and blue, between servant and citizen, between our freedom and our fear."

The singer’s calls for unity are in somewhat stark contrast to the language he was using prior to the election, offhandedly saying that he would have moved to Australia had Trump won a second term in office.

