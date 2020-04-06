TMZ: Tyler Perry gives $21K tip to Atlanta restaurant servers

A group of out-of-work servers at an Atlanta restaurant got the surprise of their life thanks to a huge tip from Tyler Perry.

TMZ reports that the TV and movie mogul went to Houston's Restaurant on Northside Parkway Sunday and left a $500 tip for each of the restaurant's 42 servers.

Perry is a big fan of the chain and has been driving to the restaurant during the coronavirus pandemic pretty frequently to pick up some food, TMZ said.

In total, Perry tipped $21,000!

