Toddler drops bottle near orangutan at LA Zoo: Watch what happens next

An orangutan at the Los Angeles Zoo got creative to receive a baby bottle dropped into a pool of water by a toddler on Feb. 17.

The clever primate fashioned some paper into a hook in order to reach the bottle, which was on the other side of a fence.

CaShawnna Wright shared video of the incident on TikTok with the text "my son dropped his bottle near the orangutans at the zoo, watch what happens next."

The video shows the crafty ape using its improvised tool to get the bottle.

SUGGESTED: LA Zoo raises $243K, calling it the 'Betty White effect'

Wright said that it was the first time she has taken her son to the zoo.

"I decided to record the video because I thought it would be something my dad, who passed away recently, would have liked to see," Wright added.

Orangutans are among the most intelligent primates. The endangered species use a variety of sophisticated tools and construct elaborate sleeping nests each night from branches and foliage.