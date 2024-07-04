Expand / Collapse search
Toddler pulled from Phoenix backyard pool is in extremely critical condition, FD says

By
Published  July 4, 2024 9:30pm MST
Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - A toddler was pulled out of a Phoenix backyard pool on Thursday night and is in extremely critical condition, the fire department said.

The incident happened near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road on the night of July 4.

"When firefighters arrived on scene, family members were performing CPR on the child. Members of the community assistance program are providing the family with any needs at this time," said Phoenix Fire Capt. Rob McDade.

No more information is available.

Map of where the incident happened: