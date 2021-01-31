Tolleson COVID-19 vaccination site provides doses to educators during three-day blitz

A COVID-19 vaccine site in Tolleson has about one thousand vaccines left at the end of a weekend-long "vaccine blitz." Workers say they plan to keep going until they use up all of the vaccines.

The site was originally just for teachers, administrators and staff in the district, but because they had so much vaccine leftover, they decided to open it up to those 75 years and older.



"I am excited. I am contributing to herd immunity," said Valley resident, Kim Diroy-Weege. Johnathan Rosenberger feels the same, saying, "Excited and it’s a relieving experience."

The vaccination site at Tolleson City Hall is run by Embry Women's Health and was initially just for teachers, administrators and staff at Tolleson Unified School District as part of a three-day vaccination blitz.

"So that our schools are able to serve the community and so that children can remain in the classroom," says Raymond Embry, spokesperson for Embry Women's Health.

The company received 3,200 doses for this testing site, but as of Sunday night, there are still about a thousand left and that’s why Embry says they decided to open up the vaccination site to those in Phase 1B.

"They should go ahead and book an appointment through our website when they arrive and assuming it is in the next day or so they should be able to get vaccinated," Embry explained.

While the event was only supposed to last for three days, Embry says they will keep workers on site as long as it takes to finish giving out the one thousand or so doses.

How to sign up and schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment