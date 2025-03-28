Tolleson police shooting under investigation; AZ 'stolen valor' bill blocked | Morning News Brief

article
Man hospitalized following officer-involved shooting in the West Valley; powerful quake rocks Southeast Asia; and more. Here's a look at some of your top stories for the morning of Friday, March 28, 2025.
1. West Valley police shooting under investigation
A man has been taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to Tolleson Police, following an officer-involved shooting that happened overnight on March 28.
2. Details emerge on victims of northern Arizona crash
It's been weeks since a deadly northern Arizona pileup in snowy conditions that killed five people, including a Scottsdale teenager, a New York resident and three members of a Colorado family who were on their way to the Valley for spring break.
3. Arizona stolen valor bill at center of controversy
The bill, also known as HB 2030, would increase penalties for Arizonans who claim military honors they never earned, or those who alter official military documents. Critics allege a personal reason behind State Senator Wendy Roger's decision to put the bill on hold.
4. Deaths reported following massive earthquake in Southeast Asia
Rescue efforts are underway after a magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck Myanmar on March 28. The quake was also felt in Thailand and parts of Mainland China.
5. What is MS-13?
Mara Salvatrucha 13, or MS-13, is a violent transnational gang that originated in Los Angeles, and has since gained a grip on much of Central America.
Today's weather
We are expecting cooler temperatures in the phoenix area over the coming days, as a weather system moves through the region.