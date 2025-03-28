Expand / Collapse search

Tolleson police shooting under investigation; AZ 'stolen valor' bill blocked | Morning News Brief

Published  March 28, 2025 10:18am MST
Man hospitalized following officer-involved shooting in the West Valley; powerful quake rocks Southeast Asia; and more. Here's a look at some of your top stories for the morning of Friday, March 28, 2025.

1. West Valley police shooting under investigation

Officer-involved shooting in Tolleson under investigation

A man has been taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to Tolleson Police, following an officer-involved shooting that happened overnight on March 28.

2. Details emerge on victims of northern Arizona crash

I-40 crash in Holbrook: Details emerge on the victims

It's been weeks since a deadly northern Arizona pileup in snowy conditions that killed five people, including a Scottsdale teenager, a New York resident and three members of a Colorado family who were on their way to the Valley for spring break.

3. Arizona stolen valor bill at center of controversy

Arizona stolen valor bill blocked by Wendy Rogers; supporters cry foul

The bill, also known as HB 2030, would increase penalties for Arizonans who claim military honors they never earned, or those who alter official military documents. Critics allege a personal reason behind State Senator Wendy Roger's decision to put the bill on hold.

4. Deaths reported following massive earthquake in Southeast Asia

Over 150 dead after earthquake rocks Southeast Asia

Rescue efforts are underway after a magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck Myanmar on March 28. The quake was also felt in Thailand and parts of Mainland China.

5. What is MS-13?

What is MS-13? Gang's top leader arrested in Virginia, feds say

Mara Salvatrucha 13, or MS-13, is a violent transnational gang that originated in Los Angeles, and has since gained a grip on much of Central America.

Today's weather

Arizona weather forecast: A breezy day is expected for parts of Arizona

We are expecting cooler temperatures in the phoenix area over the coming days, as a weather system moves through the region.

