Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
5
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until MON 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 5:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until MON 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau

Tom Cruise surprises fans at Atlanta 'Mission: Impossible' screening

By Paul Milliken
Published 
Entertainment
FOX 5 Atlanta

Tom Cruise at 'Mission: Impossible' screening

Atlanta fans at a preview screening of 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One' Tuesday night were in for a major surprise before the film even started. Tom Cruise showed up at the Atlantic Station theater to greet fans and welcome them to the show.

ATLANTA, Ga. - Atlanta fans at a preview screening of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One Tuesday night were in for a major surprise before the film even started.

Star Tom Cruise showed up at the Atlantic Station theater to greet fans and welcome them to the show. At his side was Christopher McQuarrie, who directed the seventh film in the Mission: Impossible franchise.

"You definitely dream of moments like this," Cruise told the crowd. "This is amazing; this theater here, this big screen. And I just want to say hello to you all and hope you enjoy the film. We made it for you."

Cruise then walked around the theater and took photos with fans before jetting out and letting the crowd watch the new action film, which is expected to generate huge business at the box office heading into this weekend. The eight installment in the franchise is already scheduled to open in theaters next year.