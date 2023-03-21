Tom Hanks to speak at Harvard's 2023 commencement

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Kaibab Plateau
20
Flood Warning
from TUE 10:22 AM MST until TUE 9:45 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flood Warning
until SAT 5:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
until SAT 2:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
until SUN 12:00 PM MST, Gila County
Flood Warning
from TUE 11:36 AM MST until WED 7:00 PM MST, Coconino County, Yavapai County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 7:00 AM MST, Gila Bend, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until WED 3:00 AM MST, Parker Valley
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Wind Advisory
from WED 12:00 AM MDT until WED 1:00 PM MDT, Black Mesa Area
Flood Watch
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Cave Creek/New River, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Superior, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
until TUE 2:00 PM MST, Western Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until WED 12:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Winter Weather Advisory
until TUE 3:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 PM MST until WED 12:00 PM MST, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim
Flood Watch
from TUE 5:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts
Winter Weather Advisory
until WED 8:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts
Wind Advisory
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
River Flood Advisory
from TUE 9:24 AM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Coconino County, Yavapai County

Tom Hanks to speak at Harvard's 2023 commencement

Published 
Updated 11:12AM
Entertainment
Associated Press
GettyImages-1462401185.jpg article

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Tom Hanks attends MusiCares Persons of the Year Honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Fraze

Expand

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) - Two-time Academy Award winning actor Tom Hanks was named the principal speaker at Harvard's commencement on May 25, the Ivy League university announced Tuesday.

Hanks, 66, has appeared in almost 100 films. Nominated for an Oscar six times, he won best actor for "Philadelphia" in 1993 and "Forrest Gump" the following year.

Harvard President Lawrence Bacow called Hanks "a true master of his craft."

RELATED: Tom Hanks crashes wedding on Santa Monica beach

"In addition to his brilliance as an actor, Tom has demonstrated both an innate empathy and a deep understanding of the human condition," Bacow said in a statement. "He has contributed to our national culture and expanded our ability to appreciate stories and histories that have been previously unexamined."

Tom Hanks sends bullied Australian boy special gift

Tom Hanks surprised an Australian boy after the boy reached out to express his concern about the actor's recent bout with coronavirus, but also mentioned how he was bullied because his name is Corona, a report said Thursday.

Recent Harvard commencement speakers included former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, late civil rights activist and U.S. Rep. John Lewis, and filmmaker Steven Spielberg.

A comedic actor early in his career, Hanks transitioned seamlessly to dramatic roles, from his breakout performance in 1988's comedy "Big" to "Saving Private Ryan," "Apollo 13," and "Captain Phillips." He voiced the character Woody in the "Toy Story" animated films and voiced several characters in 2004's "The Polar Express" animated film.

'Congratulations to you chosen ones': Tom Hanks delivers message to university graduates

The Oscar-winning actor delivered the message to recent graduates of Wright State University.

He produced several projects exploring U.S. history including "Band of Brothers," "The Pacific," and "John Adams."

He's also known for his philanthropic work and advocacy, raising support for the national World War II Memorial in Washington and serving as campaign chair for Hidden Heroes, increasing awareness around issues faced by caregivers who work with veterans.

Following his performance in "Philadelphia" as a lawyer with AIDS, Hanks became an advocate for AIDS awareness and supporter of The Foundation for AIDS Research and the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation.

His other accolades include the Golden Globe Cecil B. DeMille Award and the American Film Institute’s Lifetime Achievement Award, and a Kennedy Center Honor in 2014. President Barack Obama awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016.