Arizona national forests implement Stage 1 fire restrictions

Multiple national forests in Arizona have implemented stage one restrictions, which are aimed at reducing the risk of wildfires this summer.

Fire restrictions are in place for Tonto and Coconino National Forests. The Williams Ranger District of the Kaibab National Forest is also affected.

The restrictions will stay in effect until risk levels for human-caused wildfires decline.

Violators could be fined as much as $5,000 and be put behind bars for up to six months.

Stage 1 fire restrictions prohibit the following acts:

Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire, including charcoal and briquettes, outside a structure that is provided by the Forest Service within designated area. Fire structure is a permanent metal or concrete structure specifically designed to contain a campfire or cooking fire that the Forest Service or equivalent installed and maintains. Designated areas are developed recreation sites such as campgrounds and picnic areas that are maintained and administered by the Forest Service, shown on the current Forest visitor maps, and equipped with permanent fire structures. A stove fire is a fire built inside a fully enclosed metal stove, grill, or sheep herder type stove, which is outfitted with a chimney that is at least 5 feet in length and is equipped with a spark arrestor consisting of a mesh screen with a screen opening of ¼ inch or less.

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least (3) feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of any flammable material.

Discharging a firearm, air rifle, or gas gun

Exemptions to Stage 1 fire restrictions include:

Persons using a device solely fueled by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels that can be turned on and off. Such devices can only be used in an area that is barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within 3 feet of the device.

Any federal, state, or local officer, or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of official duty.

Persons with a written Forest Service authorization specifically exempting them from this Order or a written determination by a Forest Service authorized officer that a permit is not required.

Persons engaged in legal hunting activity pursuant to state, federal, or tribal laws and regulations are allowed to discharge a firearm while taking wildlife.

For more information, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/tonto.

The U.S. Forest Service says portions of the Payson and Pleasant Valley Ranger Districts, including portions of the Pinal Mountains on the Globe Ranger District are exempt from Stage 1 fire restrictions.

"Essentially what that means is that there won't be any building or maintaining of a campfire, no cartridge shooting, and no charcoal outside of designated areas, and for service provided campgrounds," said Clint Remington, a fire management officer.

Fire, Fuels, and Aviation Management Officer Andy Mandell said, "Recent wildfires like the Bullet Fire underscore the increased fire danger, and we are asking the public to comply with these restrictions. The public can help prevent roadside fires by having regular maintenance checks on their vehicles and/or trailers and by making sure their trailer chains aren’t dragging."