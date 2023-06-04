Bullet Fire burning near SR 87 in Tonto National Forest shutters portion of highway

A fire burning in the Tonto National Forest near SR 87, commonly referred to as Bush Highway, shut down travel in both directions on Sunday, June 4.

This fire has been named the Bullet Fire.

"The SB side is closed at the SR 188 junction; the NB side is closed at milepost 199 (Bush Highway)," ADOT said at 6:12 p.m. "There is no estimated time to reopen either direction of SR 87."

Tonto National Forest tweeted saying the fire is in the Lower Sycamore area and is about 200 acres.

The Sugar Loaf area has been evacuated, officials said.

No structures are threatened by the fire at this time.

The fire is being fought by air and ground.

Photo of firefighting efforts over the Bullet Fire in the Tonto National Forest. Photo by Rick Hansen

Area of where the fire is: