Tony Hawk, Crayola helmets recalled for head injury risk

article

Sakar International is recalling various helmets due to a possible risk of head injury.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall affects the Credhedz Lizard helmets, Crayola Dry Erase helmets, and the Tony Hawk multi-purpose helmets.

The affected helmets are said to not be in compliance with federal safety standards. The helmets can fail to prevent injury in the event of a crash, according to CPSC.

RELATED: Parents urged to cut up these recalled kids’ color-in pajamas

So far no injuries have been reported in connection to the recall.

The products were sold at retailers including Big Lots, Ollies Bargain Outlet and Amazon.com from November 2020 through October 2022 for about $30.

Customers who have the products are asked to stop using the helmets and contact Sakar for a refund.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.







