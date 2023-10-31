Tony Navarrete: Mistrial declared for ex-Arizona State lawmaker accused of child molestation

A mistrial was declared in the case of a former Democratic state senator accused of sexual conduct with two children.

Tony Navarrete had pleaded not guilty to several counts, including child molestation and sexual misconduct with a minor.

Navarrete was arrested in 2021. He resigned from the Arizona Senate and was indicted on six felony counts.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Tony Navarrete

Navarrete faced a minimum 49-year sentence if convicted on all charges, however, the jury could not reach a verdict in the case.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office will review the decision and determine a course of action.