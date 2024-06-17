Expand / Collapse search
Tonya Harding's costume following Nancy Kerrigan attack up for auction

By Stephanie Weaver
Published  June 17, 2024 12:15pm MST
Sports
FOX TV Stations

The reporter who broke the Harding-Kerrigan connection

Scott Lewis, an investigative reporter for FOX 2 Detroit, became the first person to break the news that FBI investigators were looking into a link between Tonya Harding and the attack on her skating rival, Nancy Kerrigan.

An infamous piece of figure skating memorabilia is now up for auction.

Seven weeks before the 1994 Olympic Winter Games in Norway, figure skater Nancy Kerrigan was attacked and struck in the knee with a baton, rendering her unable to participate in the U.S. Figure Skating Championship.

A week after the attack, bewildering information began to emerge about who was behind the plot to sabotage Kerrigan and fingers began pointing at none other than her figure-skating rival, Tonya Harding

A red sequin costume worn by Harding the day after the attack on Kerrigan and during the 1994 Olympics is up for action as part of Leland's Summer Classic auction.

Tonya Harding of the USA competes in the Technical Program portion of the Women's Figure Skating competition of the 1994 Winter Olympics on Feb. 23, 1994 at the Hamar Olympic Hall in Lillehammer, Norway. (Credit: David Madison/Getty Images / Getty Im

Expand

Tonya Harding costume could go for $50K

The starting bid was set at $3,000, and Leland's said the outfit could go for nearly $50,000.

According to Leland's, the outfit "lacks a size or manufacturer tag, and is missing a small handful of beads around the neck."

While Shane Stant was later identified by police as Kerrigan’s attacker, Harding pled guilty to conspiracy to hinder the prosecution. This basically means she was aware of who committed the crime but didn’t notify authorities once it happened, The New York Times reported.

RELATED: Reporter recalls covering Tonya Harding, Nancy Kerrigan attack: ‘I don’t think I’ll ever forget it'

Despite the attack, Kerrigan competed in the Winter Olympics, winning a silver medal, while Harding didn’t qualify for any medals.

Harding was also banned for life from the U.S. Figure Skating Association in June 1994.

RELATED: Tonya Harding: Where is she now?

FOX Business contributed to this story.