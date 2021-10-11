Expand / Collapse search
Tornadoes hit Oklahoma as severe weather sweeps across Central US

By Kelly Hayes
Published 
Severe Weather
FOX 10 Phoenix

Hailstones rain down on Norman as severe storms sweep Oklahoma

Hailstones rained down on Norman, Oklahoma, on Oct. 10, 2021, as a line of severe storms swept through the state. Credit - Kevin Crumpler via Storyful

COWETA, Okla. - Multiple reported tornadoes swept through Oklahoma late Sunday into early Monday morning, causing damage as a severe weather system also brought heavy rain, lightning and gust winds to several states across the region.

There was no immediate word of deaths or injuries from the tornadoes. The National Weather Service confirmed multiple tornadoes in Oklahoma, noting how the weather conditions were prime for their quick development. 

A possible tornado struck the Tulsa suburb of Coweta late Sunday causing significant damage to a high school, homes and a gas station, news outlets reported. 

"Take cover from this storm now!" the National Weather Service in Tulsa warned on Twitter, saying that the storm was strengthening quickly.

Coweta Public Schools canceled classes on Monday and said that officials were surveying the school sites for storm damage.

A hail storm earlier in the evening shattered windows and dented cars in Norman, according to news outlets. Norman is located about 20 miles south of Oklahoma City.

rain in okla

Heavy rainfall in Springer, Oklahoma, on Oct. 10, 2021, as storms swept through the state. Credit: Gurkaran Singh via Storyful

Oklahoma Gas & Electric said in a statement that crews were actively working to restore power outages.

The severe weather also brought heavy rain and lightning to parts of Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Texas.

In Dallas, storms forced the State Fair of Texas to close early on Sunday. And in Kansas City, Missouri, lightning that appeared to be from the same line of storms delayed an NFL game between the Buffalo Bills and the Chiefs for about an hour.

The National Weather Service said another round of strong to severe storms is possible across Oklahoma late Tuesday evening and into Wednesday. 

"All hazards are possible, but damaging winds are the primary threat. Excessive rainfall could lead to flooding as well with any stronger storms," the NWS said.

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.
 