Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 7:00 PM MST, Central Deserts, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise
11
High Wind Watch
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
until SAT 7:00 PM MST, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 11:00 AM MDT until SUN 9:00 PM MDT, Black Mesa Area
Wind Advisory
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until SUN 10:00 AM MST, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Northern Gila County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 11:00 AM MDT until SAT 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM MDT until SUN 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts

Toys R Us plans ambitious retail expansion: A return to air, land, and sea markets

By Chris Williams
Published 
Consumer
FOX TV Stations
dc68a171- article

Rendering of Toys"R"Us flagship concept. (Credit: WHP Global)

NEW YORK - Toys R Us is looking to make a major comeback with the opening of stores around the U.S. next year, according to its parent company WHP Global. 

The company said in a news release that it will partner with Go! Retail Group to open the iconic toy store in several cities as well as in airports and on cruise ships. 

The company said the first airport store will open in November at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.

RELATED: Toys R Us is coming back

"The Toys"R"Us brand is growing fast and our expansion into air, land and sea is a testament to the brand's strength," Yehuda Shmidman, Chairman and CEO of WHP Global, said in a news release

The iconic toys of Mattel

Mattel has produced several iconic toys throughout the decades.

Toys R Us had announced it was going out of business in the U.S. in 2018. The superstore chain could no longer bear the weight of its heavy debt load and relentless trends that hurt its business, namely competition from the likes of Amazon, discounters like Walmart, and mobile games.

However, the toy store started to make a comeback. 

Toys R Us marked its return in 2021, with the opening of a store at the American Dream mall in New Jersey followed by the launch of 452 shops at Macy's stores in 2022. 

Toys R Us traces its roots to 1948, when its founder, Charles Lazarus, opened Children’s Bargain Town, a baby furniture store in Washington. Lazarus opened the first Toys R Us in 1957, and in 1965 Geoffrey the giraffe became the company’s mascot. He appeared in his first TV commercial in 1973.

Toys R Us dominated the toy store business in the 1980s and early ‘90s, when it was one of the first of the category killers — big stores that are so totally devoted to one thing and have such impressive selection that they drive smaller competitors out of business. Lazarus, who remained at the helm until 1994, stacked the merchandise high to give shoppers the feeling it had an infinite number of toys.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles. 