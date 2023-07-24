Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
4
Excessive Heat Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 10:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country

Trader Joe’s cookies recalled for possibly containing rocks

By Megan Ziegler
Published 
Recalls
FOX TV Digital Team
2eb87bb6-Capture.jpg article

Containers of Trader Joe’s Almond Windmill Cookies (top) and Trader Joe’s Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies (bottom). Image: Trader Joe's

Expand

Trader Joe’s is recalling two types of cookies that the grocer said were found to possibly contain foreign material. 

Trader Joe’s said it was alerted by their supplier that the cookies may contain rocks. 

The two types of cookies included in the recall are Trader Joe’s Almond Windmill Cookies (SKU# 98744) and Trader Joe’s Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies (SKU# 82752).

The product with the below SELL BY date codes may contain rocks:

  • Almond Windmill Cookies: SELL BY 10/19/23 through 10/21/23
  • Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies: SELL BY 10/17/23 through 10/21/23

These items are no longer available in-stores, and Trader Joe’s is urging anyone who purchased or has a container to not eat them. 

"We urge you to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund," the grocer said.

This story was reported from Detroit.