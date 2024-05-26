Expand / Collapse search

Tragic murder-suicide in Surprise; car plunges 300 feet off cliff: this week's top stories

Published  May 26, 2024 4:08pm MST
Two shooting incidents rock Surprise community | Crime Files

From a tragic double murder-suicide in Surprise, to a car plunging off a 300-foot cliff in Pinal County, here are this week's top stories.

1. Phoenix Police announce hundreds of arrests in five-day operation cracking down on violent crime

Phoenix Police announce hundreds of arrests in multi-day crackdown on violent crime. The coordinated effort involved multiple agencies, including the FBI.

2. What to know about Arizona's new casitas law

A recent ASU study found Arizona is short 270,000 homes. A new law aims to solve that problem, but some are skeptical about what it means.

3. Father, 2 children dead in apparent murder-suicide: Surprise Police

Three people are dead, including two young children, following an apparent murder-suicide that happened at a home in Surprise.

4. Maryland woman learns dog believed to be euthanized is alive and up for adoption

A woman who thought she had her dog euthanized in Montgomery County a year ago was stunned to see the same dog up for adoption a year later.

5. Eric's Family Barbecue in Avondale makes top list for best barbecue spots in U.S.

Places like Texas and North Carolina have deep traditions in barbecue, but now a Valley restaurant is carving out its own spot at the top of the list. Here's a look at Eric’s Family Barbecue.

6. 2 people found dead inside Phoenix home

Two dead people were found in a Phoenix home on Monday morning near 16th Street and Union Hills Drive, police said.

7. Car plunges 300 feet off cliff in Pinal County, fire department says

Two men survived after their car went off the side of a cliff in Pinal County and plunged about 300 feet.

8. Richie Myers: Man found dead at Bartlett Lake near massive wildfire

Close to the Wildcat Fire on Sunday night, rescue crews found the body of a 46-year-old missing man who went by the name Richie Josef.

9. Kate Middleton health: Kensington Palace gives update on her return to work

Kensington Palace offered an update on Kate Middleton’s plans to return to her royal duties after sharing news of her cancer diagnosis in March.

10. Wildcat Fire burns 14K acres, roads reopen near Bartlett Lake

Roads near Bartlett Lake have reopened as crews still work to contain a wildfire northeast of Cave Creek that has scorched just over 14,000 acres.