Trailer of Valley boy scouts troop stolen, losing gear for future trips

A Valley boy scout troop is asking for help after their trailer full of camping equipment was stolen. They have a campout scheduled for January, but now, they don’t have any gear.



The trailer was parked in front of the scoutmaster’s house when thieves hitched it to a truck and took off with it in the middle of the night. They didn’t just steal camping gear, they also stole some irreplaceable ribbons that the troop has proudly earned over the last several decades.

"They cut our lock to the trailer. Hitched their truck up to it and drove it away," said Dan Gavagan, scoutmaster of Troop 513.



He believes the thieves had to have planned out the theft as stealing their trailer was no easy feat.

"It’s probably about 30 feet long, it’s got two axles it is a very large trailer. I would probably say about 7,000 pounds," Gavagan said.

Inside the trailer was more than $2,000 worth of camping and cooking equipment that would’ve supported 40 kids.

"We also had in there some history. We had our ribbons that we won in past campouts that date back 40 years. We’re definitely missing those, those are stuff you can’t just replace," Gavagan said.

Parents in the scouting community have spread the word about the theft on social media and Gavagan has been in touch with a witness that claims to have spotted the trailer hitched to a red pickup truck near Indian School Road and Grand Avenue Tuesday morning.

"This is clearly marked for use for youth, for scouts. It’s not something just recreational for fun. This is something the boys need. Just to take something knowingly that’s for kids, that’s a scumbag move," Gavagan said.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the trailer is asked to call Phoenix Police at 602-262-6151.

Gavagan says the troop is reaching out to the scouting community, asking to borrow camping gear so they can still take the troop on their planned January campout. To donate to the troop, send an email to this address, christie.gavagan@gmail.com.