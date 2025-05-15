Train catches fire in Flagstaff, sends large plume of smoke into air

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Firefighters say a train engine in Flagstaff overheated on May 15, sending a thick plume of smoke into the air. (Flagstaff Fire Dept.)

The Brief A train engine overheated on May 15 in Flagstaff, sending a large plume of smoke into the air. No injuries were reported. The smoke from the fire spread across the city.



Some northern Arizona residents may have noticed a large amount of smoke in the air on Thursday morning after firefighters say a train caught fire.

What we know:

The Flagstaff Fire Department says a train engine overheated and caught fire on May 15 on the west side of the city near the Fimbrez Estates.

"The train’s onboard fire suppression system activated and had the fire under control by the time Flagstaff Fire Department crews arrived," the department said.

The fire did not spread to the ground, but it sent a large plume of smoke into the air that could be seen across Flagstaff.

"Smoke from the incident hit an inversion layer and spread across parts of Flagstaff," the department added. "If you’re nearby, we recommend limiting exposure to the smoke."

What we don't know:

The fire department did not say if anyone on the train was hurt.

Map of area where the fire happened