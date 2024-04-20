15 injured in Universal Studios Hollywood tram crash

More than a dozen people were injured Saturday night after a tram crashed at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Reports of the crash came in around 9 p.m. in the 3900 block of Lankershim Boulevard.

"The collision caused several passengers to fall out of the vehicle," authorities said. According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, 15 people were taken to local hospitals for treatment of minor injuries.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Images above the scene from SkyFOX showed crews treating several patients on the ground, and the empty tram nearby.

CHP Officer Sergio Garcia said the initial report indicated that the tram overturned.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

"We are working to support our guests and understand the circumstances that led to the accident," a spokesperson with Universal Studios Hollywood said.

The tram tour of Universal Studios is one of the most popular attractions at the Universal City theme park, featuring a one-hour behind-the- scenes look at the backlot where some of Hollywood's most famous television shows, movies and other productions were filmed.

City News Service contributed to this report.

