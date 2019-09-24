Tree crashes through kitchen window of Scottsdale home

It was a startling night at the dinner table for one Scottsdale homeowner after a tree crashed through a window and into his kitchen as he was eating.

"I was just there at the table and then like two minutes before, I just happened to be down the hallway," Don Oniell said.

It was a close call for Oniell after last night's storm took down a nearly 40-foot tree that ended up in the middle of his kitchen.

"I'm just finishing up and I went to go check out the Bears game and I'm walking through the hallway and I hear boom, boom, boom!" he said. "And I turn around and it came through the window there."

Oniell overheard the storm making its way to the neighborhood, but he wasn't expecting the massive Eucalyptus tree over for dinner.

"I screamed like a little girl," he said.

He says it all happened so quickly -- the tree came crashing down with the storm's strong winds and heavy rainfall.

Advertisement

(Photo: Don ONiell)

"This thing fell on the putting green here and I'm not sure if it's all cut up or what," he said.

The safety double-pane glass Oniell had installed just could not weather the storm.