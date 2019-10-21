Tree crashes through roof onto girls watching TV in living room

An indoor Ring surveillance camera recorded the terrifying moment a tree came crashing through a home’s roof.

The video shows the ceiling cave in on top of two girls watching TV in the living room.

It happened last week in Lusby, Maryland, a town on the Chesapeake Bay.

The two girls were reportedly uninjured.

Their father said a stainless steel refrigerator in the kitchen behind the girls, stopped the tree from fully falling through the living room, likely saving them from tragedy.