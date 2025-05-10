Expand / Collapse search
Tree trimmer rescued from 50-foot palm tree in Phoenix

By
Published  May 10, 2025 2:14pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

Phoenix Fire crews rescue tree trimmer from 50-foot palm tree (Phoenix Fire Department photo)

The Brief

    • Rescue teams had to help rescue a man from a 50-foot palm tree.
    • He was working as a tree trimmer when authorities say a tree skirt fell on him, leaving him unresponsive.
    • Rescue teams used a rope system and drone technology to help lower the man from the tree.

PHOENIX - A tree trimmer had to be rescued from a 50-foot palm tree after a tree skirt fell on him, leaving the man unresponsive.

He was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

What we know:

Rope systems and drone technology were used to help extricate the man off the tree in west Phoenix.

They also need chainsaws and a ladder truck to cut the palm fronds down and lower the man.

The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. near the intersection of 67th Avenue and Thomas Road.

Map of where the incident happened:

The Source

  • Information for this story was provided by the Phoenix Fire Department.

