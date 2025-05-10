Tree trimmer rescued from 50-foot palm tree in Phoenix
article
PHOENIX - A tree trimmer had to be rescued from a 50-foot palm tree after a tree skirt fell on him, leaving the man unresponsive.
He was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.
Watch FOX 10 Phoenix live:
What we know:
Rope systems and drone technology were used to help extricate the man off the tree in west Phoenix.
They also need chainsaws and a ladder truck to cut the palm fronds down and lower the man.
The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. near the intersection of 67th Avenue and Thomas Road.