Tree trimmer rescued from 50-foot palm tree in Phoenix

Rescue teams had to help rescue a man from a 50-foot palm tree. He was working as a tree trimmer when authorities say a tree skirt fell on him, leaving him unresponsive. Rescue teams used a rope system and drone technology to help lower the man from the tree.



A tree trimmer had to be rescued from a 50-foot palm tree after a tree skirt fell on him, leaving the man unresponsive.

He was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

What we know:

Rope systems and drone technology were used to help extricate the man off the tree in west Phoenix.

They also need chainsaws and a ladder truck to cut the palm fronds down and lower the man.

The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. near the intersection of 67th Avenue and Thomas Road.

